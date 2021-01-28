Luke Bryan Shares Photo From His 'Successful Date' With Wife Caroline

✖

According to one of Luke Bryan's many hit songs, the country star is a fan of "Huntin', Fishin' and Lovin' Every Day," and he got to combine two of those interests during a recent date with wife Caroline which consisted of the pair going duck hunting. On Thursday, Bryan shared a photo from the date, which had taken place a few days earlier, with fans on Instagram, posting a snap of himself and Caroline in full camouflage, Caroline giving a thumbs-up as she grinned warily at her husband.

"Right before I got us stuck and had walk through 4 feet of water. I’d say it was a successful day date. Right @linabryan3?" Bryan wrote. Caroline had previously documented the outing on her Instagram Story, first noting that she is a fan of ducks and might be saving them rather than hunting them before sharing a few videos from the hunt, including a clip of herself and Bryan in a golf cart that was filled with water.

Bryan isn't the only hunter in his family — the couple's older son, 12-year-old Bo, recently had his hunting day ruined for one of his mom's famous pranks. In the caption of the hilarious clip, which was posted in December as part of Caroline's annual "12 Days of Pranksmas," Caroline explained that she had told Bo that Buck Commander, a group of hunters that includes Bryan and Jason Aldean, asked her to film some footage of him hunting.

The video started with the pair at home, Bo sharing his excitement for a deer he hopes to take down. "We're going after a big 7-point, I'm gonna put on the face paint for her," he says before applying face paint to his mom and telling her, "Don't be loud in the stand, please." "Your mama's quiet," Bryan remarks in the background. Once in the stand, Caroline was anything but, loudly drinking from a straw, eating potato chips and singing the O'Reilly Auto Parts jingle, much to her son's dismay. "You're acting like you're not a country girl," he whispered to her. "People are going to be saying on Instagram that you're not."

Bo eventually got so irritated with his mom that he tried to turn off the camera, but Caroline insisted that Buck Commander needed more footage. Bo grew increasingly annoyed throughout the clip, groaning and asking his mom to "Stop," finally exclaiming, "I'm dying. I'm literally dying."