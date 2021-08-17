Luke Bryan Adds Special Guests to Farm Tour 2021

✖

Luke Bryan's annual Farm Tour is less than one month away from its kickoff, and the country star has expanded the tour's lineup with the addition of multiple guests. Bryan will be joined on this year's trek by Dylan Scott, Whitney Duncan, The Peach Pickers and DJ Rock for the shows, which run from Sept. 9-18.

The Farm Tour will take place in between dates of Bryan's Proud to Be Right Here Tour, which also features Scott. Bryan's Farm Tour began in 2009 and gives back to the farms the singer visits by awarding college scholarships to students from farming families who are attending the local college or university near the tour stops. The tour visits farms in cities that Bryan does not typically visit on his tours and sets up stages in the fields of local farmers. Five of this year's six farm stops have never been played before.

"I think I am more excited about this year’s Farm Tour than any other year," Bryan previously said in a statement. "Growing up in a farming family in rural Georgia I know how hard farming can be even on a good year, and how hard those families work- from sun-up to sundown."

"After the challenges we have all faced in the last year with so many people losing their jobs, struggling to put food on their tables, food supply chains jeopardized, grocery stores struggling to keep food on the shelves in some areas, it is so apparent to me, and I hope everyone, why our farmers are truly the backbone of our country," he continued. "They never stopped providing for all of us. Ever. It’s time to thank our farmers, once again. It’s going to mean even more to me this year."

Bryan is continuing his partnership with Bayer to help fight hunger across the United States by using the hashtag #HerestotheFarmer to help families in need. Fans can share the hashtag #HerestotheFarmer on their social media channels, and for every share, Bayer will provide one meal to a person in need through Feeding America with the goal of helping to provide 1 million meals. See Bryan's full list of Farm Tour dates below. Tickets are on sale now at www.lukebryan.com/FarmTour.

9/9 Marshall, WI Statz Bros. Farm

9/10 Cedar Rapids, IA Brown Farms

9/11 Chillicothe, IL Three Sisters Park

9/16 Kingman, IN Martin Farms

9/17 Baltimore, OH Miller Family Farms

9/18 Fowlerville, MI Kubiak Family Farms