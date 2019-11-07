Love and Theft’s Stephen Barker Liles’ Mother Dies After 3-Year Battle With ALS

Stephen Barker Liles from Love and Theft is mourning the loss of his mother, Susie Barker Liles Burchett, who passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 5. Burchett battled ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease, for nearly three years before succumbing to the illness. Liles posted about the loss on social media, along with a series of photos of his mother.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by StephenBarkerLiles (@stephenbarkerliles) on Nov 7, 2019 at 7:20am PST

“Momma. [ALS] thinks it took you but what they don’t know is that ALS can’t take someone that has already been claimed by our Lord and Savior Jesus,” Liles wrote. “I know you are dancing with the angels now and forever til we get there and you can teach us a couple of your new and probably silly dance moves. I will miss you every day. At every important moment. At every achievement and at every failure.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“You will always be my rock and my heart,” he continued. “Thank you for always rocking me to sleep and singing to me when I was scared and needed my mom. Thank you for loving my friends almost as much as you even loved me. I love you GiGi – Susie Bluesy”

Liles also released a statement about his mother’s passing, praising country music singers and fans for their support over the last few years.

“The love from the country music and ALS community has been overwhelmingly comforting to me and my family,” Liles said in a statement (via Fox News). “We are so grateful for all artists that have donated their time at our events to help raise awareness for this devastating disease. Her memory will live on in all of our hearts and in our ALS charity forever.”

In 2017, more than a dozen stars, including Florida Georgia Line, Jerrod Niemann, Craig Campbell, Canaan Smith, Tyler Farr, Trent Tomlinson, and the Warren Brother, performed at the Ryman, as part of a benefit concert, Shine for Susie, to raise money for ALS research. A separate event was held later at the Wilma Rudolph Center, which brought out stars like Dan + Shay, Lauren Alaina, Parmalee, Charles Esten.

Burchett is survived by four other children besides Liles, as well as three step-children and eight grandchildren, and her husband. Funeral services will be held on Monday, Nov. 11, in Clarksville, Tennessee.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Evolution PR Nashville