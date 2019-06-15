Loretta Lynn Squashes Health Report Rumors With New Video

Country music legend Loretta Lynn put rumors about her health to rest via video shared to social media on Friday night. Lynn was reported to be forced to spend her final days in a nursing home according to report from Radar Online, but her video tells another story.

“Well, through the years they’ve said I’m broke, homeless, cheating, drinking, gone crazy, terminally ill, and even dead!” the country legend wrote on social media. “Poor things can’t ever get it right. I guess if those old pesky tabloids are harassing me then they’re giving someone else a break…..but I’m about an inch from taking ’em to Fist City!”

The initial report indicated that Lynn, 87, was living in a nursing facility and needed care 24 hours a day. The country singer has reportedly faced a heap of health issues since a major stroke in 2017 and a broken hip the following year. Both incidents were reported as playing a part in her nursing home stay. Her video quickly disputes it.

“Hey! This says I’m in a nursing home and I’m on my deathbed? You’re kidding me!” Lynn says in the video. “I ain’t dead, and neither is [Willie Nelson]. Both of us are coming back to life, and we’re gonna raise hell.”

That is a long way from having famous friends “lining up” to say their final goodbyes. It is also a far way from Lynn “breaking down” as the initial report stated.

“She needs a walker or a wheelchair to get around now, and on top of that, she suffers from glaucoma, so her vision is severely compromised,” the source told Radar Online. “The combination of poor eyesight and poor balance is a disaster waiting to happen.”

The source also told the outlet that Lynn “has in-house nursing care” and her children are with her most days. There was also a report that she had to move closer to Nashville in order to be near a hospital in case of emergencies, leaving behind her ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee.

Lynn appeared on stage during her birthday celebration back in April and had indicated in January that she was working on new music and planned on having a successful 2019. The legend was all smiles while performing with sister Crystal Gayle and several other country superstars.

One thing for sure, Lynn threatening to take you Fist City means something. It’s a reference to her second number 1 hit in 1968, setting a tone for the legendary career that followed.