Loretta Lynn Records Cover of Patsy Cline’s ‘I Fall to Pieces’

Loretta Lynn is sharing a new cover she recorded of her friend Patsy Cline’s song “I Fall to Pieces,” releasing the track ahead on Friday, April 3 of her upcoming book, Me & Patsy Kickin’ Up Dust. Written by Hank Cochran and Harlan Howard, “I Fall to Pieces” was Cline’s first No. 1 hit on the country charts in 1961, two years before Cline’s death in a plane crash when she was 30 years old.

Lynn’s daughter Patsy Lynn Russell and John Carter Cash produced the cover with a group of musicians at the Cash Cabin Studio, which is where Johnny Cash cut “Hurt.” Lynn sang “I Fall to Pieces” back in 1961 on The Midnite Jamboree when Cline was in the hospital after a car accident, and Lynn’s performance earned her an invitation to visit the star. In 1977, Lynn recorded “I Fall to Pieces” for the tribute album I Remember Patsy.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Me & Patsy Kickin’ Up Dust will be released on April 7 and was written by Lynn and Russell. A press release shares that the book is an “up-close-and-personal portrait of a friendship that defined a generation and changed country music indelibly — and a meditation on love, loss and legacy.” The book will explore the friendship between Lynn and Cline as well as the influence of Lynn’s husband Oliver “Mooney” Lynn, producer Owen Bradley, former managers The Wilburn Brothers and fellow Grand Ole Opry member Dottie West.

Lynn and Cline became good friends after Cline, then an established star, offered support to Lynn and helped her navigate the country music industry. “She was my big sister,” Lynn told Billboard of Cline, sharing that the late star offered her advice on topics including clothing, contracts and men in the music business.

“She told me how to walk onstage, you know, and how to hold the mic,” Lynn shared. “Low note; put the mic close. Whenever it’s going to be a high note, pull the mic away from my mouth, which helped me a lot.”

“She told me I could be a better singer if I would,” she added, laughing. “I told her she could, too.”

Lynn shared that although her friend died years ago, she often sees Cline whenever she needs her.

“I was singing one day, and I thought, ‘Geez, I wish Patsy was here,’” the 87-year-old said. “I looked up, and there she sat. Every time I’ve done that, she’s been with me. I see her a lot.”

“She just looks and smiles like, ‘You’re doing good, honey,’” Lynn added.

Photo Credit: Getty / Scott Dudelson