Watch: Loretta Lynn Looks Healthy in Second Public Appearance Since Stroke

Loretta Lynn made a surprise appearance at the 2017 Country Music Hall of Fame Induction ceremony, in what was only her second public appearance since suffering a stroke back in May.

Lynn was on hand to honor her friend Alan Jackson, one of the night’s three inductees. As seen in the clip above, Lynn seems to be healthy as she stands behind a podium giving a heartfelt speech for the “It’s Five O’ Clock Somewhere” singer.

Lynn revealed what she told Jackson during their first encounter backstage at a performance years ago.

“The first time I met Alan and seen Alan, he looked like a scared little boy,” Lynn said. “He was practicing backstage, going through his songs. I remember I looked at him and said, you’re gonna be one of the greatest singers in country music. He hasn’t let me down.”

She later added, “I love you and I am so proud of you. You deserve to be here.”

Jackson replied to that comment by saying, “Loretta Lynn said I should be here. That’s all I needed to hear.”

Lynn reappeared at the end of the ceremony. She has hand-in-hand with Jackson, George Strait and Connie Smith as they all sang the ceremony’s traditional closing number, “Will the Circle Be Unbroken?”.

Lynn’s May stroke caused her to cancel her tour plans, as well retreat from the public eye. A few weeks back, she made an appearance at Tennessee Motorcycle and Music Revival, which was held at her ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee.