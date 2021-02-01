Loretta Lynn PBS Documentary Premiering in February

✖

A PBS documentary celebrating the career of country music icon Loretta Lynn is set to arrive later this month, with Loretta Lynn: My Story in My Words to premiere on PBS on Feb. 27. The documentary will document Lynn's journey from growing up in a one-room log cabin in Kentucky to becoming one of Nashville's biggest stars, using both new and archival audio interviews from Lynn.

Loretta Lynn: My Story in My Words chronicles Lynn's childhood and marriage to late husband Oliver "Mooney" Lynn before her eventual move to Nashville and rise to stardom, accented with interviews and classic performances. After scoring her first radio hit with "I'm a Honky Tonk Girl," Lynn went on to become an icon for women everywhere with songs like "Fist City," "The Pill," "You Ain't Woman Enough" and "Don't Come Home A’Drinkin’ (With Lovin’ on Your Mind)." This year will mark the 50th anniversary of the release of Lynn's signature song, "Coal Miner's Daughter," as well as the release of her upcoming 50th studio album, Still Woman Enough.

The 13-song collection contains new material and reinterpretations of several of Lynn's iconic songs, including a spoken-word recitation of her hit "Coal Miner's Daughter." Lynn will be joined on the project by Reba McEntire, Carrie Underwood, Tanya Tucker and Margo Price. "I am just so thankful to have some of my friends join me on my new album. We girl singers gotta stick together," Lynn said in a statement, via Billboard. "It’s amazing how much has happened in the 50 years since Coal Miner’s Daughter first came out and I’m extremely grateful to be given a part to play in the history of American music."

Still Woman Enough will include new material and reinterpretations of several of Lynn's iconic songs including a spoken-word recitation of "Coal Miner's Daughter." On Instagram, the 88-year-old wrote that the album "is a celebration of women." "Cant wait for ya'll to hear it!" she told fans. "2021 is looking better already!" See the full tracklist for Still Woman Enough below and pre-order the album here.

1. "Still Woman Enough" feat. Reba McEntire and Carrie Underwood

2. "Keep on the Sunny Side"

3. "Honky Tonk Girl"

4. "I Don’t Feel at Home Any More"

5. "Old Kentucky Home"

6. "Coal Miner’s Daughter Recitation"

7. "One’s on the Way" feat. Margo Price

8. "I Wanna Be Free"

9. "Where No One Stands Alone"

10. "I’ll Be All Smiles Tonight"

11. "I Saw the Light"

12. "My Love"

13. "You Ain’t Woman Enough" feat. Tanya Tucker