Loretta Lynn's Daughter Peggy Reveals Final Moments With Country Legend Before Death

Loretta Lynn's daughter is speaking about her legendary mother's passing on Oct. 4, sharing a look into the singer's final days. Sharing a conversation with the country icon from the day before her passing, Peggy Lynn revealed her mother's mindset at the time.

"Today I kissed my precious mom goodbye. She looked so peaceful like a sleeping angel," she wrote on social media. "She is beautiful even in death ...she just has this amazing radiance that is so unique and timeless. I could barely tear my arms from around her. I didn't want her to leave us. I felt possessive and selfish and broken ... utterly broken."

The lengthy tribute manages to paint a perfect picture of Lynn and her daughters, and the struggles they've encountered over the past few years. And by the end, Peggy Lynn reveals how her mother seemed to know she was dying.

"I am thankful for she left this world gently through in the night. Daddy just came a took her hand and they are together in each others arms [I] know," Lynn writes. "It was so surreal because yesterday mom was talking and very antimated telling us .I am ready to go to heaven..Doo is coming to take me home..they told me I'm really going home..she really said that yesterday...She knew..She just knew and was happy..she said she was going to be with daddy."

Loretta Lynn passed away on Oct. 4 at the age of 90. The icon of country music is one of the best-known inside and outside of the music industry. Her life story became the film Coal Miner's Daughter, named after the song and Lynn's autobiography and starring Sissy Spacek. The role earned Spacek her best actress Oscar and cemented Lynn's tale in pop culture history.

Lynn cut her first record in 1960, part of the prize in a talent competition hosted by Buck Owens. She would appear and join the Grand Old Opry in 1962, entered the top 10 in 1966 with Dear Uncle Sam, and soon expanded into a sound that would make her a legend. Lynn closed her career as the most-awarded female country artist of all time, earned a presidential medal of freedom in 2013, entered the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame in 1983, the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1988, and the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2008.

Despite suffering a stroke in the past few years, Peggy Lynn reveals that her mother never stopped loving music. "Mom over these last few years after her stroke so missed her fans`,her music, her friends. singing and preforming , She missed her tour bus, her dresses and most of all her connection to her audience," her daughter added. "She spoke about going back on tour again and singing all the time. She would sing all the time at home..she would scare the caregivers to death when in the middle of the night break out in song at the top of her lungs. She was and will always be Loretta Lynn."