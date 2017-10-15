Loretta Lynn’s Brother Has Died

Donald Ray Webb, the brother of Loretta Lynn and Crystal Gayle, has died. He was 76.

As Taste of Country reports, Webb died on Friday at his Wabash, Indiana, home. He was surrounded by family at the time.

No cause of death was listed in his obituary.

Webb was one of Lynn and Gayle’s four brothers and also shared some musical talents. He performed the song “Clock on the Wall” for Gayle’s 1978 compilation album I’ve Cried the Blue Right Out of My Eyes.

In his obit, it’s said he was “very proud of the fact that he was a recorded songwriter.”

His hobbies included performing music and fishing. He was also said to be “an avid mushroom hunter.”

His funeral service will be held Wednesday in Wabash.