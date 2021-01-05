Loretta Lynn Announces New Album Featuring Reba McEntire, Carrie Underwood and More

✖

Loretta Lynnhas officially announced her next album, revealing on Monday that Still Woman Enough will be released on March 19. This will be Lynn's 50th studio album, and the country music legend will be joined on the project by Reba McEntire, Carrie Underwood, Tanya Tucker and Margo Price.

The 13-song collection contains new material and reinterpretations of several of Lynn's iconic songs, including a spoken-word recitation of her hit "Coal Miner's Daughter." The 88-year-old announced her new album on the 50th anniversary of her album Coal Miner's Daughter, and she will release a 50th anniversary vinyl edition of that album on Feb. 12. She enlisted Price to join her for "One's on the Way," Tucker makes an appearance on the classic "You Ain't Woman Enough" and Lynn also revisited her breakout hit, "Honky Tonk Girl."

The album's title track is a new composition that was written by Lynn and her daughter Patsy Lynn Russell and features McEntire and Underwood. The album was co-produced by John Carter Cash, and Lynn included a version of the Carter Family's "Keep on the Sunny Side." She also recorded covers of Stephen Foster’s "Old Kentucky Home," Hank Williams’ "I Saw the Light" and the gospel standard "I Don’t Feel at Home Anymore."

"I am just so thankful to have some of my friends join me on my new album. We girl singers gotta stick together," Lynn said in a statement, via Billboard. "It’s amazing how much has happened in the 50 years since Coal Miner’s Daughter first came out and I’m extremely grateful to be given a part to play in the history of American music."

On Instagram, she added that the album "is a celebration of women." "Cant wait for ya'll to hear it!" Lynn wrote. "2021 is looking better already!"

See the full track list for Still Woman Enough below and pre-order the album here.

1. "Still Woman Enough" feat. Reba McEntire and Carrie Underwood

2. "Keep on the Sunny Side"

3. "Honky Tonk Girl"

4. "I Don’t Feel at Home Any More"

5. "Old Kentucky Home"

6. "Coal Miner’s Daughter Recitation"

7. "One’s on the Way" feat. Margo Price

8. "I Wanna Be Free"

9. "Where No One Stands Alone"

10. "I’ll Be All Smiles Tonight"

11. "I Saw the Light"

12. "My Love"

13. "You Ain’t Woman Enough" feat. Tanya Tucker