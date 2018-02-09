Watch LOCASH Debut Their New Single on ‘Megyn Kelly Today’

Country duo LOCASH had a big year in 2017, and the group hopes to make 2018 just as exciting, kicking things off with the premiere of their new single, “Don’t Get Better Than That,” on Megyn Kelly TODAY on Dec. 29.

The positive track celebrates all the good things in life and stays in line with the group’s upbeat rock-country sound. The song was written by group members Preston Brust and Chris Lucas with Phil Barton and Lindsay Rimes and gives fans a taste of what they can expect from the duo’s next album.

In 2015, LOCASH found success on the country music scene with their hit “I Love This Life,” later following up with “I Know Somebody” and “Ring on Every Finger.” The group is set to release their fourth studio album this year, with the new LP currently in production.

“The past two years have definitely changed our lives,” Lucas recently told PopCulture.com. “It’s been 12 years of hard work, and losing just about everything we could lose, and then finally getting to where we’re going. It shows you dreams come true … It’s unbelievable.”

The duo rang in 2018 with a show at the Opry City Stage in Times Square in New York City for the newly-opened venue’s “New Year’s Eve Bash.” While they don’t have music-related New Year’s resolutions, the pair shared that there is one thing they hope to accomplish this year.

“We’re going to start working out,” Lucas revealed. “We’re going to try to look like Tim McGraw by the end of the year.”

