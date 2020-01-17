Little Big Town Release New Album, ‘Nightfall’

Little Big Town‘s ninth studio album has officially arrived, with the country quartet dropping their latest effort, Nightfall, on Friday, Jan. 17. Nightfall is self-produced by the group, which includes members Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman, Phillip Sweet and Jimi Westbrook.

View this post on Instagram Nightfall has arrived✨ (link in bio) A post shared by Little Big Town (@littlebigtown) on Jan 16, 2020 at 9:36pm PST

Little Big Town’s previous album was 2017’s The Breaker, and included the Taylor Swift-penned single “Better Man.” Nightfall was preceded by lead single “The Daughters,” which was nominated for Best Country Duo/Group Performance at this month’s Grammy Awards. Little Big Town’s current single from the project is “Over Drinking,” an uplifting anthem about moving on after heartbreak. The group’s members co-wrote nine of the 13 tracks on the album, which was described in a press release as “one of the band’s most intimate and powerful to date.”

On Jan. 16, Little Big Town performed a full album showcase at Carnegie Hall in New York City, and they will kick off their Nightfall tour with two shows at the Apollo Theatre in the Big Apple with two shows on Jan. 17 and Jan. 18. The tour will travel to theaters around the country and runs through the beginning of May before wrapping at the Paramount Theatre in Denver on May 2.

See Nightfall‘s full tracklisting below and stream the album here.

“Next To You” (Hillary Reynolds, Michael Jade, Trevor Jarvis) “Nightfall” (Karen Fairchild, Daniel Tashian, Fancy Hagood) “Forever And A Night” (Karen Fairchild, Jimi Westbrook, Phillip Sweet, Foy Vance) “Throw Your Love Away” (Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman, Hillary Lindsey, Liz Rose, Lori McKenna) “Over Drinking (Carey Barlowe, Jesse Frasure, Ashley Gorley, Steph Jones, Hillary Lindsey) “Wine, Beer, Whiskey” (Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman, Jimi Westbrook, Phillip Sweet, Sean McConnell, Tofer Brown) “Questions” (Karen Fairchild, Jon Green, Sara Haze) “The Daughters” (Karen Fairchild, Sean McConnell, Ashley Ray) “River Of Stars” (Karen Fairchild, Daniel Tashian, Ian Fitchuk) “Sugar Coat” (Josh Kerr, Jordyn Shellhart, Lori McKenna) “Problem Child” (Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman, Jimi Westbrook, Phillip Sweet, Sean McConnell, Tofer Brown) “Bluebird” (Karen Fairchild, Daniel Tashian, Ian Fitchuk) “Trouble With Forever” (Jason Saenz, Marc Beeson, Sara Haze)

Photo Credit: Capitol Records Nashville