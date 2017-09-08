Little Big Town Reacts to Troy Gentry’s Death

Following country singer Troy Gentry’s untimely death, members of Little Big Town took to social media Friday evening to share their reaction of the Montgomery Gentry singer’s passing.

Absolutely devastated to hear the news. Troy, thank you for your kindness, your spirit, your joy and the love you shared with everyone you met. A post shared by Little Big Town (@littlebigtown) on Sep 8, 2017 at 2:49pm PDT

This year’s Country Music Association nominees, Little Big Town shared a heartfelt message on their Instagram Friday evening about Gentry’s passing with an image of the 50-year-old singer, smiling with his arms crossed over his chest.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Absolutely devastated to hear the news,” the caption by the quartet read. “Troy, thank you for your kindness, your spirit, your joy and the love you shared with everyone you met.”

NBC News affiliate, LEX 18 reported Gentry was killed in a helicopter crash at the Flying W. Airport on Friday. He and bandmate, Eddie Montgomery were set to perform at the airport’s resort Friday night.

Gentry and another unidentified person were confirmed dead at the scene. His country music partner, Montgomery was not on the flight.

Fans of the platinum-selling duo were left stunned by the news. Gentry, 50 leaves behind a wife and two children.

Details of the crash are unknown, but is currently under investigation.