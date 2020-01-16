Watch Little Big Town Perform ‘Sugar Coat’ on the ‘Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

With their new album, Nightfall, dropping on Friday, Jan. 17, Little Big Town is making its TV rounds in anticipation of the record’s release. Included in their media tour was a stop at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where the quartet performed the song, “Sugar Coat.”

The video for “Sugar Coat” stars actress Kate Bosworth, and is set in the 1960s.

“I play a woman who is in a complicated marriage,” Bosworth said of the character she portrays in the video. “She is often lonely and unfulfilled – realizing that she is not getting what she needs from a partner, devastated by the choices that her husband is making.

“As she slowly discovers what is happening, while it’s a sad moment, it is ultimately a resilient one,” she continued. “She finds her strength, her fortitude, and ultimately herself. It was an honor to bring this song to life with a band that I love.”

“Sugar Coat” isn’t the only emotionally poignant song on Nightfall. The 13-track project also includes “The Daughters,” as well as “Problem Child.”

“It just feels timely,” Jimi Westbrook told The Tennessean of the message in “Problem Child.”

“There’s so many people who feel like they’re on the outside and disenfranchised, and kids, especially. The whole issue with bullying and all, just all the stuff that our kids have to deal with now, that’s so much more than what we did. With social media, you never get a break from it.”

“It hits me emotionally,” added Kimberly Schlapman. “It makes me think of people, especially kids, who are out there suffering. They think they’re alone. They think nobody else is going through what they’re feeling. I pray this song is a gift and a sort of salvation to people because I feel like it can be a huge healer.”

Little Big Town will kick off their Nightfall Tour on Thursday, Jan. 16, performing in renowned theaters all over the country, starting with a show at New York’s famed Carnegie Hall.

“The record feels kind of cinematic to me, but there’s also a lot of beautiful intimate moments,” Karen Fairchild told The Associated Press, via USA Today. “In a theater, this record is really going to shine.”

Find a list of all of Little Big Town’s upcoming shows, and order Nightfall, by visiting their website.

