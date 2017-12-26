Little Big Town’s Kimberly Schlapman Mourns Loss of Beloved Grandmother

Little Big Town’s Kimberly Schlapman is mourning the loss of her beloved grandmother, Bramlett, who passed away right before Christmas.

“This is my Grandmother Bramlett,” Schlapman shared in a Facebook post. “She’s 94 and her favorite day of the year is Christmas Eve. She has hosted our family’s Christmas Eve get together for over 70 years. Last night she went home to be with her Lord and was reunited with her husband of 63 years. Today she’ll be spending Christmas Eve at the feet of Jesus. I can only imagine the celebration! Grandmother, you had the biggest heart I have ever known, and we will miss you so much.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Earlier, Schlapman shared her favorite Christmas memories included her grandmother.

“It’s happened every year that I can remember that I’ve been alive,” she reminisced. “We would go over to my grandmother’s house and have Christmas over there, and everybody would come home to Mama and Daddy’s house. We’d sit down and Mama hands out everybody a gift, and we act like we don’t what it is, but we do ’cause it’s always Christmas pajamas. So, everybody opens their Christmas pajamas and goes and puts ’em on, and we come back to the living room and we sit around Daddy and he reads ‘The Christmas Story,’ and we tuck ourselves in until Santa comes.”

Little Big Town will kick off their Breakers Tour on Feb. 8 in Oklahoma City, Okla., with Kacey Musgraves and Midland serving as their opening act. More information can be found on Little Big Town‘s website.

Photo Credit: Instagram/LittleBigTown