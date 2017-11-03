Little Big Town Delivers Chills With Kenny Rogers Tribute

Little Big Town gave a chilling performance of “Through The Years” during the tribute to Kenny Rogers in Nashville last week. The group gave audiences something extra special to remember with their incredible harmonies.

All in For a The Gambler – Kenny Rogers. Little Big Town performs Through the Years. #allinforthegambler #kennyrogers #littlebigtown A post shared by @cicero_17 on Oct 25, 2017 at 9:38pm PDT

As Rare Country points out, Karen Fairchild sang lead on the song for the verses. Kimberly Schlapman, Phillip Sweet and Jimi Westbrook sang with her on the chorus.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The group performed at “All In For The Gambler: Kenny Rogers’ Concert Celebration” at Bridgestone Arena on Oct. 25. Aside from Little Big Town, other country music stars, including Chris Stapleton, Lady Antebellum, Kris Kristofferson, The Judds and Reba McEntire performed. Idina Menzel, Elle King, Don Henley, The Flaming Lips and Lionel Richie were also there. Rogers himself joined Dolly Parton to perform “Islands in the Stream.”

Up Next: Kenny Rogers Performs at His Final Nashville Concert

“We’ve been so excited about this because he says, of course, he’s retiring,” Parton said during the show. “Kenny, I just wanted to say that I’m really, really proud of you, and I just hope many, many years from now when I’m older… I’ll know when to hold ’em and when to fold ’em.”

Parton then performed “I Will Always Love You” before the country music legends performed “Islands in the Stream” together to end the show.

The 79-year-old Rogers is retiring from performing at the end of the year. His “The Gambler’s Last Deal” tour ends on Dec. 15 in Wallingford, Connecticut.

More: Kenny Rogers Shares How ‘Islands In the Stream’ Came to Be