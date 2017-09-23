Little Big Town Jokes They’re a ‘Little Bit Frightened’ for Tour With Kacey Musgraves

Little Big Town announced this week that they will be heading out on tour in 2018 with guests Kacey Musgraves and Midland, and the country quartet seems to have a bit of apprehension about their upcoming trek.

“It’s going to be amazing, I’m a little bit frightened,” LBT member Jimi Westbrook cracked to Entertainment Tonight.

“It’s going to be a good time — maybe even too good of a time,” added bandmate Karen Fairchild.

The band shared that they had good reason for selecting each of their tourmates, praising the talent of both Midland and Musgraves.

“They are all so talented, but they’re also great people and we love that,” Kimberly Schlapman said.

“We like the music they are making, too,” Fairchild added. “I love the first songs of [Midland’s] record, the traditional country sound … and I think Kacey is so important to the format. As a songwriter and as an entertainer, we just know that she’s going to be around for a long, long, long time.”

Little Big Town, Musgraves and Midland joined forces to perform a medley of songs including “Drinkin’ Problem,” “Merry Go Round” and “Don’t Bring Me Down” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Wednesday night.

Little Big Town shared that while the tour is named after their latest album, The Breaker, they decided to add an “s” to the tour name for a few reasons.

“There are so many meanings,” Phillip Sweet explained. “One is, there are songs about heartbreak. For Midland, they are a huge breakthrough act right now…”

“…And definitely a nod to rule breakers…” Fairchild added.

“And maybe there will be some habits we try and break, too,” Sweet joked.

The Breakers Tour kicks off in February 2018 and tickets for the jaunt are available now.

Photo Credit: Twitter / @littlebigtown

