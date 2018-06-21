Listen to LeAnn Rimes, Stevie Nicks Duet on ‘Borrowed’

There voices couldn’t be more different, but when LeAnn Rimes and Stevie Nicks combine their talents on “Borrowed,” from Rimes’ Re-Imagained album, it’s pure bliss.

The two stars, with Rimes’ pure soprano and Nicks’ tough-as-nails lower register, take turns on melody and harmony, with Rimes earning rave reviews from the Fleetwood Mac member, who first heard Rimes sing the song on The Tonight Show in 2013.

“I stopped in my tracks and sat down on the floor and started to cry,” Nicks recalls to Rolling Stone of Rimes’ performance. “I understood what she was singing about. I understood that the pain was real… and I understood that it had happened to me. When the song ended, I called my assistant to tell her that one day, I would sing this song with LeAnn. It was our destiny.”

Their destiny happened five years later, when Rimes reached out to Nicks to record the song as a duet.

“Stevie has been inspiring me as a songwriter and performer since I can remember,” says Rimes. “To know that my music has seeped its way into her heart the way her music has into mine is magical. Connecting with her, not only musically, but on a soul level – understanding what it’s like to be a woman with passion, a pen and a desire to tell the most authentic, heartfelt truth through song, has been an experience that’s forever left an imprint on my life.”

The 70-year-old cites Rimes as one of the best singers, of any generation.

“You can’t compete with her; you can only keep up with her,” says Nicks. “To sing with her is to be blessed. She teaches you; she takes you along for the ride. She takes you on her journey and you arrive a much better singer.”

Rimes also gushed about the rock music icon on social media.

“Spending time creating the Re-Imagined version of Borrowed with one of my favorite women on earth @StevieNicks was nothing less than pure magic!” Rimes says. “I’m overwhelmed by the love that all of you are showing the track. ‘Borrowed’ is such a special song!”

“Borrowed,” written by Rimes along with Dan Wilson and producer Darrell Brown, was included on Rimes’ 2013 Spitfire album, her last album for Curb Records.

Re-Imagined, which was released on June 20, also includes new versions of Rimes’ previous hits, including “Blue,” “How Do I Live” and “Can’t Fight the Moonlight.” Download “Borrowed” on iTunes.

Rimes has numerous shows on the calendar over the next few months. Find dates and venue information at LeAnnRimesWorld.com.

Photo Credit: Getty images/ Steve Jennings