Lisa Marie Presley’s Best Family Snaps With Kids Riley and Benjamin Keough, Finley and Harper Lockwood

No matter what is going in Lisa Marie Presley‘s life, it’s apparent her priority is to her four children.

The singer frequently shares touching images with kids, 30-year-old Riley Keough, son Benjamin Keough, and 10-year-old twin girls, Finley and Harper Lockwood.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The snaps constantly inspire conversation among fans, including several instances in which Benjamin reminds them of Lisa Marie’s late father, Elvis Presley.

Take a look at some of the best snapshots of the country music star with her family.

‘Mama Lion’

Presley surprised fans Friday with a heartwarming black-and-white photo of herself with her kids, showing them all in a warm embrace.

“Mama Lion with cubs,” she wrote on the caption along with different colored heart emojis and a lion, showing how protective she is of her kids.

“Son does look like granddad. May I get a hi, Please, Lisa Marie?” one user commented, which Presley responded with a “hi.”

Tea Time

Back in April, Elvis’ daughter shared a photo with her family enjoying a cup of tea.

“Tea time at The Plaza!” She wrote on the caption of the stylish photo.

“Don’t let anyone bring you down Lisa Marie your (sic) a great parent and your fans love you no matter what through good times and bad,” one fan wrote in the comments.

Ballet bonding

While Benjamin was missing from this one, Presley shared a sweet selfie with her daughters after attending an “incredible” performance of The Nutcracker around the holidays.

“Incredible night at the Nutcracker ballet w my fave people in the world, now it feels like Xmas,” she wrote in the caption, along with a smiley face emoji and a christmasy tree.

“Wow it’s incredible how much you look like your mother in this picture,” One user commented, referencing Priscilla Presley.

Glam Squad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lisa Marie Presley (@lisampresley) on Oct 11, 2018 at 10:55pm PDT

Sharing a couple of photos with her daughters, Presley showed off Riley, Finley and Harper all dolled up.

“Glamming it up with my loves for a special event!!!” she wrote in October 2018 along with a blue heart, and tagging her eldest daughter.

“Beautiful family,” one user commented.

Different but the same

In a series of flashback photos posted on June 20, 2018, Presley shared several photos of her kids through the years, including this one of herself and Riley with matching-colored hair.

“Where different can be the same. Like the hair,” she wrote at the time.

“Beautiful more like sisters my daughter taller than me to funny it seems for yrs you looking down at them then in a flash you looking up I get shorter every [year],” one user commented.

Backstage

In another throwback, Presley posed backstage at the Grand Ole Opry with Benjamin.

“Flashback!!!! Backstage with Ben @opry on 8/21/12” she wrote in the caption.

“He looks like you lisa,” one user wrote.

Celebrating Elvis

In another backstage snap, Presley shared a sweet photo of herself reading a story to the twins before taking the stage.

“Flashback!!! Backstage at my father’s 35th Anniversary concert in Memphis, TN 8/17/2012,” she wrote on the side of the photo.

“Hurts to read ‘…my father’. I can’t imagine the amazing things you two would be doing today. He was such a life lover,” one fan wrote.

‘With Ben’

Benjamin looked like a rocker himself as Presley remembered the release of “Storm & Grace.”

“Flashback!!!! With Ben at Sun Studios filming @goodmorningamerica at Sun Studios on 5/12/2012 during the release of ‘Storm & Grace’” she wrote on the caption.

“So much like his Grandpa x,” another fan commented.

Magazine Spread

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lisa Marie Presley (@lisampresley) on Jun 20, 2018 at 6:01pm PDT

Sharing a snap of an old issue of PEOPLE, Presley remembered when she and her twins were featured on the publication.

“Flashback!!! Thanks [PEOPLE] for shoot with my girls back in Sept. 2013,” she wrote.

“They are seriously clones of you Lisa, [oh my God] … simply gorgeous!” a fan commented.

Vigil

Choosing to let the photo to speak for itself, Presley’s final throwback photo showed her and her four children attending a candlelight vigil for her late father, which many fans remembered fondly.

“That was an awesome moment.. I was standing with the Elvis Country Fan Club- thanks Lisa , it’s beautiful that you are taking part in the vigil – you make it even more special,” one fan commented.