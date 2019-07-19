Lil Nas X Raids Area 51 With Billy Ray Cyrus, Keanu Reeves in ‘Old Town Road’ Remix Video

Lil Nas X is bringing along Billy Ray Cyrus, Mason Ramsey and Keanu Reeves for a raid on Area 51 in his newest “Old Town Road” remix music video. The tune also features rapper Young Thug, who joins the crew in the hilarious new animated music video. In the clip, the group plays off the recent Area 51 raid meme and features Lil Nas X leading his crew, as well as Reeves — who is shown in the infamous Naruto run — and number of others, on the mission.

Once inside, the crew meet up with some aliens, and even find a robot horse and a motorcycle infused with alien tech.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In the end, the rap-country gang liberate the aliens form captivity and then ride off into the sunset fore their next adventure.

Following the new music video’s release, fans have been sounding off online, with one person tweeting, “In Lil Nas x we trust.”

“Bruh, I can’t believe your label lets you do this kind of things lmao,” someone else quipped.

> make old town road > get into area 51 > find tech to produce old town road faster > GET INTO AREA 52 pic.twitter.com/NXm7neeChc — Nick (@realNickPDX) July 16, 2019

The whole Area 51 raid meme began last week when a Facebook event titled “Storm Area 51, They Can’t Stop All of Us.” The page is clearly a joke, but it has since garnered over 1 million followers.

“We will all meet up at the Area 51 Alien Center tourist attraction and coordinate our entry. If we Naruto run, we can move faster than their bullets. Lets see them aliens,” a description section of the vent reads.

I’m not from there so I’m a bit confused. This whole Area 51 fad is about freeing some allegedly detained Aliens, right? What about the actual detained human beings at the borders, why isn’t there a movement to go free them? I’m just asking… pic.twitter.com/KgXzKfwRuk — nigelonius (@nigelonius) July 16, 2019

One individual who has spoken out against the proposed, albeit fake, Area 51 raid is physicist Bob Lazar, who has claimed to have worked with alien technology at the site in the late ’80s, and told his story in a recent documentary titled Bob Lazar: Area 51 & Flying Saucers.

“I do not support this ‘movement’. The last time someone tried to get in to Area 51 he was shot. This is not the way to go about trying to get more information. What is good, is the interest in the subject – the science and technology,” Lazar said in a statement, adding, “That is what would immediately change the world we live in.”