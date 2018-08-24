Listen to New Florida Georgia Line Song, ‘Sittin’ Pretty’

Florida Georgia Line has just released a brand-new song, “Sittin’ Pretty.” The tune is the latest from their upcoming, still-untitled new album.

“Sittin’ Pretty,” which says, “Don’t matter if we’re sitting on the porch, in the car, at a bar / Or a boat down in Panama city / Gonna be a hell of a view / I’m just fine long as I’m sitting next to you sittin’ pretty / I’m sitting pretty good, I’m sitting pretty,” has a laid-back, rhythmic feel. Although not as high energy as their current single, “Simple,” the song, like “Simple,” has less production, and is more acoustic driven, hinting that their upcoming fourth studio album might take Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley in a new direction.

“It’s gonna be our strongest record yet,” Hubbard promises PEOPLE. “We both think it’s the coolest thing to get in a room and find a song that wasn’t there when we started. It’s addicting. We love collaborating, but it’s all about quality over quantity for us.”

Florida Georgia Line hasn’t announced a release date or title for their next set of tunes, but they did promise a collaboration with their good friend, Jason Aldean, which they are anxious to get in the hands – and ears – of their fans.

“I just think it can’t come soon enough,” Kelley tells PopCulture.com of the upcoming song. “I think it’s a smash. It’s a big old smash. We had a really good time in the studio. That was one of the few collaborations that we’ve done where we were in the studio together, all there and there was definitely magic in the room. It felt good already. He brought the thing to life and I think we’ve presented it in a way that’s different, that’s fresh and it feels like a big old anthem.”

“It’s a big tempo kind of thing,” adds Aldean. “I always loved those songs because not only is it great for a live show, [but] if we get a chance to do something on an award show, or on a big tour or just any kind of thing like that where you have a chance to come out.

“During one of their shows, [if] they were playing the song and if I were to show up at a show and just come out and do a collaboration thing they’re not expecting,” he continues. “It’s also uptempo. It just kind of to me seems like it’d be a lot more fun.”

Photo Credit: Getty images/ Kevin Winter