‘Nashville’ Star Lennon Stella to Release Debut Album This Year

Lennon Stella, who plays Maddie Jaymes on the hit TV show Nashville, will step away from in front of the camera when the series ends later this year, and instead take a turn behind a microphone! The 18-year-old shared the news on social media that she has signed a record deal!

“Special special day,” she shared. Soooo excited that I can finally share that I’ve signed my first label deal with @recordsco The release will go through @columbiarecords, coinciding with RECORDS’ new joint venture with @sonymusicglobal. I feel so lucky to work hand in hand with this incredible and inspiring group of people. There are no words to describe the feeling of finally being able to release my own music, something I have always dreamed of. I am truly thankful for all the love and support. stay tuned xxxx.”

Stella formerly sang with her sister (and fellow Nashville star), Maisy Stella, as part of the Canadian duo, Lennon & Maisy.

Earlier this year, CMT announced that Nashville, which aired on CMT for two seasons after airing on ABC for four, would end with Season 6. Stella says the upcoming album will be pop-infused, and out later this year.

Photo Credit: Instagram/LennonStella