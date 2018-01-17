Dierks Bentley Announces New Single, ‘Woman, Amen’

Fresh off the heels of Dierks Bentley’s announcement about his new record, The Mountain, and the opening of his restaurant, Whiskey Row Nashville, the singer has even more good news for his fans. Bentley has just released his debut single from The Mountain, “Woman, Amen,” which he wrote with his producer, Ross Copperman, and hit songwriter Josh Kear.

all my roads led to her pic.twitter.com/fFLFgX1HP3 — Dierks Bentley (@DierksBentley) January 17, 2018

Videos by PopCulture.com

Much like “Black,” his latest single, which says “I’d lose my way, yeah, I’d lose my mind / If I faced one day on my own / I know I was saved, the night that she gave / This drifter’s heart a home / Every night I should be on my knees / Lord knows how lucky I am / I’ll never say it near enough / Thank God, for this woman, amen.” is once again inspired by his wife, Cassidy.

“All that gratitude for me starts at home,” Bentley says. “There’d be nothing without Cass and the way she’s not only made my life, she’s been through the ups and downs and made me a better person. I don’t know where I’d be without her. So, for me to get the message of the album out there, I want to start with this song and this important message about the women in my life, the women in our lives. There’d be nothing without them. For me, it’s just an important way to start the album.”

The Arizona native says his wife deserves to be the topic of so many of his songs, because he wouldn’t be the artist, or person, he is without her.

“I feel like it all starts at home with my wife,” Bentley tells Billboard. “She is who grounds me, she is also the one who has helped me to grow as a person over all these years, so I feel if I’m going to tell these stories [on this album] right, I need to start with her.

“It’s that sound, that drive, having something that’s uptempo and really makes you feel great, but isn’t a funny song,” he adds. “I’ve had those. I’m trying to get to that same party place, but get there in a way that’s a little deeper.”

Download “Woman, Amen” on iTunes.

Photo Credit: Instagram/DierksBentley