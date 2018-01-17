LISTEN to Blake Shelton’s New Single, ‘I Lived It’

Blake Shelton has a brand-new song out at radio! The tune, “I Lived It,” is the second single from his 2017 Texoma Shore album.

“I feel like ‘I Lived It’ is one of the greatest songs I’ve ever had the chance to record,” says Shelton (quote via OneCountry.com). “This is something that takes me back to my childhood and I think it’s going to take a lot of people back. As I’ve had the chance to play this album for people early on, that’s the song that really stands out to everybody … it’s hard to listen to without relating to it. It’s hard not to fall in love with this song.”

“I Lived It,” written by Rhett Akins, Ashley Gorley, Ben Hayslip and Ross Copperman, says, in part, “Mama poured grease in a Chrisco can / Put a hundred thousand miles on a Sears box fan / Uncle Joe put tobacco on my hand where / Them yellow jackets torn me up /And I ain’t making this up.” The song, one of 11 on Texoma Shore, is an honest representation of Shelton’s own life.

“At this point in my career, it’s always good for me to try something different, with different sounds, and I think you’ll hear hints of that on this record,” he says of the project. “I’ve explored about every part of country music you can explore and it seems like I always keep coming back to my roots, which is traditional country music.”

“I Lived It” follows the Oklahoma native’s No. 1 song, “I’ll Name the Dogs.” Shelton will hit the road on Feb. 15 for his Country Music Freaks Tour, with Trace Adkins, Brett Eldredge and Carly Pearce serving as his opening acts. Dates are available on his website.

