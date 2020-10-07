After recovering from a pair of broken toes, Lauren Alaina has stayed busy at her home in Nashville during quarantine decorating her new home, which she recently shared with PEOPLE. The 2,200-square-foot property includes plenty of living space, a room for Alaina to work on music and a closet any girl would dream of.

"I’m very proud of it," Alaina said. "I got it in February, and I’ve spent all of the quarantine getting it ready. That’s the only blessing I’ve had — I’ve been able to be home and get my house together, and I’m really, really proud of it."

One of the singer's most prized possessions is a rug made from the skin of a beloved family cow that was left to her by her late stepfather. "My stepdad loved her, and when she passed away, he made a rug out of her, and then when he passed away, I inherited her, because I loved this rug," she said. "I was always obsessed with it, and he told my mom he wanted me to have it. It's one of my favorite things in the whole house."

Other highlights include Alaina's grandmother's record player, which "actually works," art by Nashville artists including a painting of Dolly Parton, a pair of cowboy boots Alaina wore on American Idol and her numerous accolades including a trophy her friends had made for her after her appearance on Dancing With the Stars last year. The 25-year-old has a number of professional plaques and trophies displayed in her music room including her 2018 Academy of Country Music award for New Female Vocalist, which Alaina calls "the highest accomplishment I have made in my career."

She may soon add some new trophies to her shelf, having recently released a new EP, Getting Over Him.

"Music is my lifeline," Alaina previously said in a statement. "Music literally pulls me out of everything I ever go through [career, heartbreak, family, self-worth, love] and I feel really empowered with this music. I feel like this music shows my personal growth and my emotional growth," she continued. "This EP of songs is all about loving myself through other people not loving me and not staying with me. It's about me being able to get back to that same confident girl I wrote about on Road Less Travelled and to hold on to that confidence. I get to celebrate that with this music, and I am so excited. I can't wait for the fans to hear it."