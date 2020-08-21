Lauren Alaina shared a new song with fans on Friday, releasing "Getting Over Him," a duet with Jon Pardi and the title track from Alaina's forthcoming EP. "Getting Over Him" which Alaina wrote with Paul DiGiovanni and Emily Weisband, finds Alaina on the rebound from a just-ended relationship with Pardi serving as the casual fling she's looking for.

"I've done duets with other people for their projects, but I have never done any for my own," Alaina previously said in a statement. "I've got a duet with Pardi on his album, and then he loved this one ['Getting Over Him']. His energy is so amazing. I can't believe I have a rebound song – but I do."

The Georgia native used her infamous puns to announce the collaboration on Instagram, writing, "Decided to COWBOY up for #GettingOverHim, and @jonpardi’s vocals are harMONEY." "I was so excited when @laurenalaina asked me to sing this one with her," Pardi added on his own page. "It’s pretty bada— so go check it out today."

Alaina appeared on Pardi's 2019 album, Heartache Medication, and joked to Bobby Bones on The Bobby Bones Show that she "paid him ahead of time, he had to pay it back."

"We have a song on his album already, so we've already collaborated," she said, referencing the pair's duet, "Don't Blame It On Whiskey." "He's one of my really good buddies. I wrote the song and I was trying to figure out who would be the right guy and I immediately thought of Jon.

Getting Over Him will be released on Sept. 4 and follows Alaina's March EP, Getting Good. Last month, Alaina released her first song from her new EP, "Run."

"Music is my lifeline," the 25-year-old said in a statement. "Music literally pulls me out of everything I ever go through [career, heartbreak, family, self-worth, love] and I feel really empowered with this music. I feel like this music shows my personal growth and my emotional growth," she continued. "This EP of songs is all about loving myself through other people not loving me and not staying with me. It's about me being able to get back to that same confident girl I wrote about on Road Less Travelled and to hold on to that confidence. I get to celebrate that with this music, and I am so excited. I can't wait for the fans to hear it."