Lauren Alaina Reveals Engagement to Alex Hopkins

Lauren Alaina and her boyfriend Alex Hopkins have put a ring on their relationship.

The 23-year-old country star announced the happy news Saturday on her Twitter page alongside an image of the pair sharing a sweet kiss.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Being yours forever has a nice “RING” to it. #HoppilyEverHopkins WE ARE ENGAGED. EEEK. 💍❤️ pic.twitter.com/zhL78sKUZV — Lauren Alaina (@Lauren_Alaina) July 21, 2018

“Being yours forever has a nice ‘RING’ to it,” the “Doin’ It” singer wrote alongside the image — in which she also showed off the new diamond sparkler on her ring finger.

“WE ARE ENGAGED. EEEK,” she wrote, adding, “#HoppilyEverHopkins.”

Fans of the couple rushed to congratulate them, replying with positive messages to the joyous tweet.

“SO SO HAPPY FOR YOU AAAAHHHH, we will DM our addresses for the wedding invite,” one user wrote.

“Your. Ring. Is. Beyond. Gorgeous,” another one commented.

“It’s about dang time. That man loves you more than anything. Congratulations,” a third user responded.

Hopkins also shared the same photo, captioning it, “Ladies and gentleman, may I present to you for the first time, the future Mrs. Lauren Hopkins.”

Alaina and Hopkins, also 23, have been dating since 2012.

Earlier this year, the American Idol alum revealed that while she wasn’t sure whether an engagement was in her immediate future, she and Hopkins had discussed taking a step further in their relationship.

“Everyone asked us if that was going to happen. I don’t know!” she told Taste of Country. “We have definitely talked about marriage, obviously. When you have been together for six years, it’s bound to come up at some point.”

Raving about her boyfriend, Alaina described him to the outlet as “my best friend” and “an actual angel on earth.”

“He’s the most attractive man I have ever seen,” she added. “Like every time I look at him — I mean, the older we get, the more attractive he gets and I’m starting to be like, ‘Glad we met at 17 because you are way cuter than me.’”

Back in 2012, PEOPLE reports, Hopkins shared a sweet throwback snapshot of the couple from when they first met in 2012 in honor of their anniversary.

“July 5th, 2012 this nervous 17 year old boy would have done anything to make that pretty girl sitting next to him smile. He never could have imagined that on October 14th he would somehow work up the courage to ask her to be his girlfriend, and for whatever reason she would say yes,” he wrote alongside the image.

“4 years later she still makes me nervous, and I still do absolutely anything to see her smile. Happy anniversary [Lauren Alaina]. This is just the beginning. I love you!” he continued, before adding a handful of sweet hashtags revealing, “This Was Our First Selfie,” “First of Probably 2 Million,” “Why Didn’t I Fix My Hair,” “She Kissed Me Anyway” and “First Kiss of a Lifetime’s Worth.”

Congrats to the happy couple!