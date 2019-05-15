Lauren Alaina Dating Comedian John Crist 4 Months After Calling off Engagement

Country singer Lauren Alaina has revealed that she is dating comedian John Crist, sharing the news four months after calling off her engagement to fiancé Alex Hopkins.

Alaina made the reveal during an appearance on The Bobby Bones Show, sharing that they met after she messaged him on Instagram, though Crist didn’t exactly know who she was.

“I didn’t want to be like, ‘Who are you?’ so I looked up her Wikipedia page. It was the wrong move,” admitted Crist, who joined his girlfriend for the interview.

“I said, ‘Haha, you’re funny.’…He said, ‘I too grew up performing in church in Georgia.’” Alaina recalled. “That was his first response to me! I was like, ‘Does this guy know everything about me?’”

Eventually, they got past the awkward start and began dating, with Alaina sharing that she even helps the Christian comedian with some of his material.

“I have helped him quite a bit in his jokes lately,” she cracked. “And I don’t get any credit! I was just told that people get paid to do that and I do it for free.”

The duo also addressed their age difference, as Alaina is 24 and Crist is 35.

“I’m 35, her mom is 45, and she’s 24…so I’m closer to her mom’s age than her,” Crist said. “When she and her mom are arguing about stuff I’m literally in the middle like, ‘Actually your mom makes some good points.’”

Alaina added that her boyfriend hadn’t brought a girl home in quite some time, joking, “John hasn’t introduced them to a girl in 10 years so…they’re shocked he’s bringing a girl around.”

Alaina and Hopkins announced their separation in January after six years together.

“You have been so supportive of us through all of our ups and downs, including personal struggles with health and family, and we couldn’t be more grateful,” they wrote in a joint statement shared to social media at the time. “You share your lives with us, and we always want to be open with you in return. We want to let you know that we have decided to call off our engagement.”

“While we still have love for each other, we’ve grown into very different people over the last six years,” they continued. “We are now in a place where we are each looking forward to starting our own fresh, new chapters of our lives. We both love and respect each other and hope you all will do the same. This has not been an easy decision, but we both feel it is the right decision. Thank you always for your love and support.”

