Lauren Alaina Cancels Concerts Due to Family Medical Emergency

Lauren Alaina has canceled two shows this weekend due to a family medical emergency, the singer’s team shared on social media on Thursday.

Alaina was scheduled to perform on Oct. 19 in Sugar Land, Texas and Oct. 20 in New Braunfels, Texas, as part of Cole Swindell and Dustin Lynch’s Reason to Drink Another Tour, but the American Idol alum has scrapped both performances.

“Due to a family medical emergency, Lauren Alaina will not be performing at this weekend’s Reason to Drink Another Tour with Cole Swindell and Dustin Lynch,” the post on Alaina’s Twitter read. “She is grateful for the outpouring of love and support from fans during this time and hopes to see you all soon—Team LA.”

Fans immediately offered their support after Alaina’s team shared the news.

“Sending so many prayers your way,” one tweeted with another user adding, “You and your family are in our prayers, sending lots of love!”

A third fan wrote, “I’m praying for you & your family no matter what is going on!! Love you LA.”

The 23-year-old previously canceled multiple shows in August due to a family medical emergency amid her stepfather, Sam Ramker’s, ongoing battle with cancer.

“I’m really sorry I can’t be there,” she wrote on Twitter at the time. “Love you guys.”

Alaina had originally revealed at the 2018 City of Hope Celebrity Softball Game in June that Ramker had been diagnosed with Stage IV cancer. The annual game raises funds for cancer treatment and research.

“This year, I’m playing for my stepdad,” Alaina told Sounds Like Nashville. “We found out a couple months ago that he has cancer and so we’re right in the middle of the battle. I now know what it feels like to witness that and it’s scary and the worst, so I’m proud to be here.”

On Sept. 21, Alaina’s mom, Kristy, shared an update on Ramker’s condition to a GoFundMe page.

“Sam is looking better everyday. He sat in his wheelchair for an hour in a half today,” the update read. “He has control over his legs again, so we have been doing Physical Therapy. Please continue prayers for healing and strength!!!!! Love you all.”

After this weekend, Alaina’s next scheduled show is on Oct. 25 in Missoula, Montana with Swindell and Lynch. That trek runs through December and will see the group travel to states including California, Georgia and Louisiana on remaining dates.

Photo Credit: Getty / Paul Morigi