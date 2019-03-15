Lauren Alaina: Blake Shelton is the ‘Worst Beer Pong Player I’ve Ever Seen’

Lauren Alaina is currently on the road with Blake Shelton, serving as the opening act, along with John Anderson and the Bellamy Brothers, on Shelton’s Heroes & Friends Tour. As the youngest person on the tour, by quite a few years, Alaina decided she wasn’t seeing enough of the other artists after the show, so she took matters in her own hands, by throwing an after-party, complete with a disco ball and beer pong!

“They loved it,” Alaina revealed on the All Our Favorite People podcast. “The Bellamy Brothers, I haven’t posted the photo yet. I’m going to post it. I got them in tiaras. They wore tiaras over their cowboy hats and Blake was wearing this little mini hat. We were wearing matching hats. Then we ended up playing beer pong with the Bellamy Brothers.”

While Alaina admitted that the Bellamy Brothers might not have ever played beer pong before, since they are not big drinkers, Shelton certainly knows how to hold his alcohol – but that doesn’t mean he is any better at beer pong!

“[The Bellamy Brothers] literally stomped us, and we were trying,” Alaina recalled. “Blake is the worst beer pong player I’ve ever seen. He did not make one cup. Every cup that was made I made it.”

“I don’t know if flip cups were his strategy is or what, but beer pong is not the game for him,” she continued. “He said he’d never played it either. This become a thing in the last 10 years? All these people missed the boat on beer pong? I don’t understand.”

Regardless of who won or lost, Alaina insists it is one party she will likely never forget.

“Seriously, it was the best night of my life. The Bellamy Brothers beat Blake Shelton and me in beer pong” Alaina gushed. “The next time someone asks the highlight of my career I’m going to say the Bellamy Brothers beat me in beer pong, hands down.”

Alaina’s time on the road came less than a month after her break-up with her longtime boyfriend, Alex Hopkins.

“We started dating at 17, and we’re now 24 years old,” she told the podcast. “We’re very different people, and we have different goals, and we want to go different places in life. When we got engaged, it got really real. Not that it wasn’t real before, but it was just like, ‘Oh.’ When you start planning your entire future and you’re not agreeing on things, it’s very hard. But he was all I knew, and I was all he knew.”

The couple split only a couple months after the death of Alaina’s beloved stepfather, Sam Ramker. His loss prompted the singer to spend a week in intensive therapy at Onsite Workshops, where she emerged with a clearer sense of who she is, and what she wants out of life.

“I am literally so proud of the person that I am now. I’ve worked really hard on myself,” she said. “And I think that we all should do that. We should all care about ourselves as much as we care about other people.”

Photo Credit: Getty / David Becker