Lauren Alaina Announces Social Media Hiatus

Lauren Alaina is kicking off the new year with a social media hiatus, announcing her decision on Instagram on Sunday, Jan. 6.

The 24-year-old began her post by sharing a throwback photo of herself smiling with her arms crossed and wearing a striped polo shirt and sporting a short bob haircut.

In her caption, she explained that she would be taking some time to try and find the girl she had been when that photo was taken.

“This Lauren didn’t care if she wore boy clothes,” Alaina began. “She preferred it actually. She didn’t know the future. It’s ups and downs. The happiness and pain it held. She didn’t know about heartbreak or loss. She didn’t know how cruel people can be or how much words can hurt, but she didn’t care what people thought of her or her boy clothes.”

“She was happy and sure of herself. She knew she wanted to write songs and sing them,” she continued. “She loved fiercely and boldly. And most importantly, she knew how to smile through a mom bob.”

Alaina explained that she wanted to rediscover those qualities in herself and would hopefully return to social media a bit more like her old self.

“I want to live everyday to be more like her. I’m looking behind every rock and corner for her this year, and I’m going to find her,” she told fans. “I’m taking a little break from social media. I’ll be back soon. Probably not in a boy’s collared shirt, but I’ll be back more like her. Much love to all of you. Thank you for your continued support.”

The past year was an emotional one for the singer.

In July, she announced her engagement to longtime boyfriend Alex Hopkins, and in October, her stepfather, Sam Ramker, passed away after a battle with cancer. She also earned a number of professional achievements, including taking home the ACM Award for New Female Vocalist of the Year.

Alaina reflected on these ups and downs in her year-end Instagram post, which was a grid of nine photos featuring some of her most important moments from 2018.

“2018 tested me more than any year I’ve ever lived,” she wrote in her caption. “This top nine seems really fitting for the year. It shows my wins, my losses, celebration, and sorrow. I learned a lot in 2018. Life is short. You have to love the people around you fully. They could be here one day and gone the next. In times of sadness, we have to be sure to remember the amazing things that are also happening. We have to be still and sad in times of sorrow, but we also have to be appreciative, present, and proud in moments of achievements.”

The Georgia native continued, “The ups and downs of last year have really pushed me to find out who I really am. I can’t wait to see what 2019 holds because I know one thing for sure. As hard of a year 2018 was, I will be a better woman in 2019 because of it. Bring it 2019.”

