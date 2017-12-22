Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins Have a Christmas Date in Nashville

Thomas Rhett and his wife, Lauren Akins, are serious Christmas fans, and the country couple celebrated the upcoming holiday on Thursday with an adorable date night.

Akins used Instagram to share that the couple headed to Schermerhorn Symphony Center in Nashville to hear the Nashville Symphony perform the score to Home Alone as the movie played on screen, an event that has become increasingly popular for movies of all kinds.

To mark the occasion, the mom of two shared a selfie of the couple outside the building with Christmas lights visible in the background.

“Christmas date night at the Nashville symphony listening to the orchestra play the live music while watching Home Alone,” Akins wrote. She also shared that the couple got engaged six years ago to the day.

Rhett and Akins are parents to daughters Willa Gray, 2, and Ada James, four months, and the country singer told People back in September that Christmas is going to look a little different at their house this year.

“Last Christmas it was literally me and my wife and two dogs, and this Christmas is going to be my wife, two dogs and two kids,” he said at the iHeartRadio music festival in Las Vegas. “I would say that’s the most massive change on the planet.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @laur_akins