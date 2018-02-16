Watch: Las Vegas Shooting Victim Covers Cole Swindell’s ‘You Should Be Here’ in Viral Video

On Oct. 1, 58 people were killed in Las Vegas after Stephen Paddock opened fire on the Route 91 Harvest country music festival.

One of those people was Brennan Stewart, a country music fan who often covered his favorite songs on social media.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In the wake of his death, one specific video of Stewart’s is now going viral, with the 30-year-old performing a cover of Cole Swindell‘s “You Should Be Here” in the clip, which was originally uploaded in Oct. 2016.

Up Next: Photos of 58 Vegas Victims Hang From Healing Garden Wall Created in Their Memory

Swindell, who has previously shared that he wrote the song in memory of his late father, posted a photo of Stewart on Facebook on Oct. 5.

“This is Brennan Stewart. HUGE country music fan,” Swindell wrote. “He was 1 of the 59 that never made it home Sunday night. I’ve seen his cover of “You Should Be Here” and it’s absolutely heartbreaking. I will be thinking of him and the others who lost their lives every time I sing that song.”

In a statement to the Las Vegas Review Journal, Stewart’s family shared that he “rarely missed an opportunity to attend a country concert.”

“Brennan was the kind of guy who always put others before himself; including up to the moment he lost his life, Brennan shielded his girlfriend and helped others to safety,” the statement continued. “Brennan made close friends quickly; was loved and will be missed greatly by family and friends, but his memory will live on.”

Photo Credit: Facebook / Cole Swindell