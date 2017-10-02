Jason Aldean Describes Las Vegas Shooting as ‘Beyond Horrific’

Video footage from concert goers shows country singer Jason Aldean performing on stage when a gunman opened fire on the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas on Sunday night.

During Aldean’s set on the final night of the three-day festival, attendees heard popping noises they first described as “fireworks” around 10:08 p.m. Video shows that the singer was also confused by the noise but continued to sing for 10 seconds after the automatic shots began. He then stopped singing and ran behind the stage.

As of 3:30 a.m. local time, more than 50 were reported dead and 200 and counting have been injured by the shooting of a lone gunman, 64-year-old Stephen Paddock. Police found the man on the 32nd floor of Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino shortly before midnight and reported that “one suspect is down.”

Aldean took to social media to share his thoughts on the situation, which is now considered the largest mass shooting in modern U.S. history, early Monday morning.

“Tonight has been beyond horrific,” he began in an Instagram post. “I still don’t know what to say but wanted to let everyone know that me and my crew are safe.”

He continued by expressing his condolences to those affected by the tragic event.

“My thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved tonight. It hurts my heart that this would happen to anyone who was just coming out to enjoy what should have been a fun night,” he added.

Aldean added the hashtags “heartbroken” and “stop the hate” to the end of his post.

The country singer’s wife, Brittany Aldean, also shared a message of sadness and support following the shooting.

“We are safe… our angels were definitely watching over us tonight. No words for what happened… Just horrific. Praying for everyone,” she wrote.