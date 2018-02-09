Lari White’s Celebration of Life Service Announced

Lari White will be honored with a celebration of life in Nashville on Feb. 12 to pay tribute to the late country singer-songwriter, MusicRow reports.

White’s memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. at Christ Church in Nashville. White passed away on Jan. 23 at the age of 52 after a brief battle with cancer.

In November, she revealed that she had been diagnosed with advanced peritoneal cancer in September.

She shared the news in a post on Artistworks, where she worked as an online vocal coach, saying that she had been “in and out of the hospital, fighting for my life.”

The Florida native wrote that she had spent the fall months undergoing “a series of complications, including pain management, pneumonia and a bowel obstruction requiring emergency surgery.”

She added that she was bedridden “most of the time” due to “two more cycles of chemo, another major surgery and keeping on top of medicine and treatment.”

White entered hospice care on Jan. 19.

White found success in the country music industry in the ’90s and is known for hits including Top 10 singles “That’s My Baby,” “Now I Know” and “That’s How You Know (When You’re in Love).” In addition to being an artist, White wrote songs for other artists such as Tammy Wynette and Danny Gokey. She was also a producer and served as co-producer on albums including Toby Keith’s 2006 LP White Trash With Money.

In addition, the 52-year-old found work as an actress, appearing opposite Tom Hanks in 2000’s Cast Away as well as in 2010’s Country Strong.

Photo Credit: Getty / Paul Natkin