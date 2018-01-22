Lari White Enters Hospice Care After Cancer Battle

Singer-songwriter Lari White is in hospice, after being recently diagnosed with peritoneal cancer, a rare and aggressive form of the disease.

Known for a string of hits in the ’90s, including “That’s My Baby,” “Now I Know” and “Stepping Stone,” the Grammy-winning artist also has had a successful career as an actress, appearing in films Cast Away and Country Strong, along with the Broadway musical, Ring of Fire. White also made history by becoming the first female to produce a the country album of a major male country star, when she produced Toby Keith’s platinum-selling 2006 White Trash with Money record.

Married to Chuck Cannon, a successful songwriter whose numerous hits include “I Love the Way You Love Me” by John Michael Montgomery, “This is Life” by Billy Dean and Wynonna Judd’s “Heaven Help Me,” among others, White kept a busy touring schedule until her diagnosis last fall.

“Although some symptoms were evident through the summer, they would come and go as an upset stomach,” White shared in November, on ArtistsWorks.com, a site she used to give vocal coaching lessons. “I went to my GP in early July, and the initial tests came back negative. The upset stomach persisted, however, and I made an appointment with my Gastrointerologist,” adding that an exploratory surgery revealed the devastating diagnosis.

On Friday, Jan. 19, White’s mother, Yvonne White, gave an update on her daughter’s prognosis on White’s Caring Bridge site, sharing that White’s illness prevented her from receiving any more treatment, and the 52-year-old had entered hospice care.

“This Mother’s Heart is broken tonight for the horrendous illness that attacked our amazing daughter so viciously and quickly, as we know yours is, too,” she said. “But tonight this Mother’s Heart is also filled with an abundance of love and comfort…and Peace that She has so much love surrounding her, and for the gentle, competent Care of Hospice.”

PopCulture.com extends our thoughts and prayers to White’s family during this difficult time. A GoFundMe page, which to date has raised more than $87,000, has been set up to help with the staggering medical costs.

Photo Credit: Lari White