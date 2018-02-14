LANCO’s Brandon Lancaster Chooses to Be ‘Intentional’ in Time With Wife, Tiffany

LANCO frontman Brandon Lancaster wrote “Greatest Love Story,” about his wife, school teacher Tiffany Trotter. The couple, who tied the knot in September, knew each other for several years before Lancaster proposed, going back to when Lancaster was just getting started in music.

Now that LANCO are well on their way to being reigning hitmakers, with the platinum-selling “Greatest Love Story,” from their freshman No. 1 Hallelujah Nights, landing at the top of the charts, Lancaster admits he doesn’t know where he would be without his wife by his side.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I don’t know what it would’ve been like if I would’ve done anything else other than the path I’ve been on, but I think that as we’ve gotten older, it’s been fun to be in a relationship for as long as we have,” Lancaster shared with PopCulture.com at a recent media event. “We’ve known each other since we were in college and we’ve gone through the transition of college, freaking out, [going] ‘What am I going to do? I want to do music, but I have to pay the bills and stuff,’ and she’s like ‘What am I going to teach?’ You’re having these conversations and you’re excited about life but you’re terrified, and then kind of getting settled in. And then the ups and down of this band – the successes, the failures, the moments of despair.”

With LANCO’s career busier than ever, and the band spending much of 2018 on the road, opening for both Chris Young and Dierks Bentley this year, Lancaster has learned how to make each moment count with his wife.

“There’s been consistency in LANCO a little bit more, and I think that we’ve learned how to communicate a whole lot better,” says Lancaster. “One thing that’s been cool honestly, since the band’s been busy a lot recently is when we are together when we’re home, we’re much more intentional with the time we get together. You don’t take it for granted.

“I’m way faster now to ask her about her day because I know I don’t get to look her in her eye and ask her how her day was so often as a lot of normal couples might,” he continues. “I think that you’re very intentional with your time, and that kind of creates a habit of being intentional in the entire relationship.”

Purchase Hallelujah Nights on Amazon and iTunes. A list of all of LANCO’s upcoming shows can be found on their website.

Photo Credit: Instagram/LANCOmusic