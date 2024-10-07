Lainey Wilson Details Gross Incident She Experienced While Performing

Lainey Wilson has been enjoying a ton of success in recent months, racking up Grammys and country awards while preparing to return to Yellowstone for its final season. However, according to Entertainment Weekly, Wilson recently revealed that she still has to deal with some gross moments while performing.

"Last year, when we were on our headlining tour, when we were just on a club tour, somebody spit on me, on stage," the 32-year-old told the Taste of Country Nights, On Demand podcast. "I thought about getting down there and finding whoever it was, but I didn't. I kept rolling. I just kept rolling."

She explained her reaction at the time and the strangeness of the moment. Wilson also revealed she saw it coming straight on.

"I was like, 'Why in the world would you buy a ticket and then go spit on somebody?' But also, there's some mean people in the world. Also, they could have just been drunk and just being silly," she said. "It was weird. I saw it, like, coming through the air. It was like I made eye contact with the spit, and then it just, like, lands on me, and I'm just like, 'I got a heart like a truck.'"

There is no shortage of stories where musicians and performers are being struck with objects on stage, with the worst stories ending in tragedy. Wilson's is on the disgusting and rude end of the spectrum, but it's no real excuse. You're not at a G.G. Allin show in some dank basement or even a Gallagher show, so have a bit of class.