Lady Antebellum Fails National Anthem at Nashville NHL Playoff Game: ‘We’re Human Too Y’all’

Lady Antebellum flubbed a couple of lyrics while singing the National Anthem at Saturday night’s Predators game in Nashville, Tennessee.

The group took the ice in jerseys to kick off the game between the local Predators and the Winnipeg Jets at Bridgestone Arena. They started strong, singing the Star-Spangled Banner in layered harmonies, however they seemed to disagree about the order of the verses.

While Hillary Scott sang the correct lyrics: “Whose broad stripes and bright stars through the perilous flight / O’er the ramparts we watched, were so gallantly streaming,” her bandmate, Charles Kelley launched confidently into a different line, apparently conflating several different parts of the song.

Even as they made the mistake, the crowd hooted in support of the band, encouraging them to finish what they had started. The trio finished out the song, though not quite as self-assuredly.

After the performance, the band tweeted a photo from elsewhere in the stadium. It showed Kelley burying his face in his hands out of embarrassment as Scott touched his shoulder consolingly. David Haywood stood beside them both shrugging.

“Welp. We’re human too y’all,” they wrote. “We’re still rooting for ya Preds!!!”

Judging by the replies, most fans weren’t too upset by the mishap. They replied with messages of support or good-natured jokes.

“I think it was mostly just the Canadians who noticed,” one person joked.

“We still love y’all!” said one person, sending a selfie to the band from the stands.

“This is a great picture. Love it!” wrote a fan. “Mistakes happen, just try to smile and have fun when they come.”

“I screwed up the words to Happy Birthday at my dad’s 60th,” shared another. “It’s literally 6 words total. Chin up. It sounded beautiful.”

The group isn’t alone in shaky performances of the National Anthem. Back in February, Fergie raised a lot of eyebrows with her rendition of the song at the NBA All-Star game. She delivered an unconventional, jazzy twist on the Star-Spangled Banner, leading to a whole new realm of Internet memes and even a call-out from Roseanne Barr.

“Who saw Fergie’s national anthem performance at the NBA All Star Game? I think mine was better lowkey,” Barr tweeted.

Barr, too, once gave an infamous rendition of the anthem at a baseball game in 1990.