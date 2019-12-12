Lady Antebellum’s Hillary Scott Used Cake Pops to Bribe Daughters to See Santa Claus

Cuteness overload alert! Lady Antebellum‘s Hillary Scott just shared an adorable photo of her three daughters – 6-year-old Eisele and 1-year-old twins Emory and Betsy –– sitting on Santa Claus’ lap! But while the girls might look content, the toddlers are both holding a treat, which is how Scott bribed them to get the photo with Santa.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hillary Scott (@hillaryscottla) on Dec 9, 2019 at 7:35pm PST

“SUCCESS (with help from a cake pop or two),” Scott captioned the sweet picture on Instagram.

Lady Antebellum has been busy promoting their latest Ocean album, which means there hasn’t been a lot of free time to do things like shop for Christmas. Thankfully, Scott is still able to buy all the presents, even if she is on the road.

“I do not start six months ahead, but I will say that with our travels and just with the busyness of the season we’re in, online shopping is the greatest gift,” Scott told PopCulture.com and other media. That can be my gift for Christmas is the fact that I can just online shop.”

Now that the twins are a bit older, all three of Scott’s children are embracing the holiday spirit, and accompanying chaos, this year. “So this will be the first year that all three of my girls are running around like mad,” she said. “Last year the twins were a little smaller and not as mobile as they are now. So it’ll be awesome. I think they’ll be able to understand a little bit more of the magic of Christmas. And we’re totally going to do the matching Christmas jammies.”

“My oldest, Eisele is 6, and so she’s in full-blown, ‘How many days until Christmas?’” Scott continued. “She is getting so excited. So I think it’s going to be really special. “And Christmas now, being able to live vicariously through your kids makes it so much more enjoyable.”

Lady Antebellum, which also includes Charles Kelley and Dave Haywood, helped usher in the holiday spirit this year by performing as part of CMA Country Christmas. The trio sang both “White Christmas” and a combination of “On a Night Like This,” from Ocean, and “Silent Night.”

Tour plans for Lady A have yet to be announced. Purchase Ocean, and keep track of their schedule, on their website.

