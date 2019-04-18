Lady Antebellum’s Hillary Scott Admits She Is a ‘Tired Mama’ With Three Children

Lady Antebellum’s Hillary Scott is the proud mother of 5-year-old Eisele, and 1-year-old twin daughters, Betsy and Emory. Although she loves her time with them, she also loves when they go to bed early, which she recently acknowledged in her recent Instagram Story.

“Dear Lord, Thank you for this day, and thank you that all three of our children were asleep before 7:45 PM,” Scott wrote on a photo of her with her eyes closed. “I repeat, all of our children are asleep! Hallelujah! Love, a tired mama who can’t wait to relax with her husband. Amen.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Scott might be tired, but she is still grateful for her family of five, especially after suffering a heartbreaking miscarriage before having her twin daughters.

“My heart still grieves for our loss and all who are struggling with pregnancy and infant loss and infertility,” Scott previously shared. “God hears every prayer and I will continue to share our story to point to the Source of all life, peace and comfort in the best and most difficult of times. Don’t lose hope!”

Scott’s husband, Chris Tyrrell, was the drummer for Lady A, before taking a break to stay home with their daughters.

“We’re both equipping each other to do exactly what we’re supposed to be doing right now,” Scott told PEOPLE. “We just came to that agreement together. It was one of the easiest decisions we’ve ever made and the peace that we’ve felt since we made it has just been continual proof of it being the right call.”

“[I’m] looking forward to it. I’ve been a bandmate, employee, husband and dad, so I’m okay removing a hat,” added Tyrrell. “Besides, when you looked at whether the band could do without me or her, there wasn’t much question!”

Lady Antebellum is currently enjoying their Our Kind of Night Las Vegas residency, where the trio gets to capture the magic of their concerts into the same venue night after night.

“I think we want to definitely bring that energy and bring that excitement that Las Vegas really has, and we want to bring our version of that to the stage,” Scott shared with PopCulture.com and other media. “But then, making the moments that are really intimate really special and feel very much like you’re in our living room. I think it’ll be great to feed off the crowd.”

Find dates at the band’s official website.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Roy Rochlin