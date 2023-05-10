Lady A's Charles Kelley Recalls Fight With Wife Cassie That Was Turning Point in His Battle With Alcoholism

Lady A singer Charles Kelley spoke out about his battle with alcoholism in a new interview, sharing how a fight with his wife Cassie McConnell was a turning point. Kelley and his bandmates, Hillary Scott and Dave Haywood, postponed their 2023 tour so Kelley could seek treatment. His battle with alcohol abuse also affected his and Cassie's seven-year-old son, Ward.

In a sit-down with CBS Mornings co-anchor Gayle King, Kelley described getting into an argument with McConnell during a vacation in Greece. He turned off his phone and disappeared into the night as he drank with strangers. When he returned to their hotel, McConnell, told him he had to get help and she was scheduling a meeting with a divorce attorney. This made Kelley realize he had to do something and checked right into treatment when he got home.

"It just makes me feel so grateful at how close I came to losin' it all," Kelley told King. "And I think the thing that's hard is to know how much it affected Cassie the most, and my band, and the people around me. And how much it emotionally kinda wrecked them for a while. And that, I can't really say I'm sorry enough. And it's just gonna take time to rebuild that."

The "American Honey" singer said he used to joke with friends that he was a "functioning alcoholic." He would say, "I know I'm gonna have to stop at some point, but that's not today." It was his "little joke," but it was also a sign that he "kinda knew" his drinking was having a negative effect on his life. Scott and Haywood first confronted him about it five years ago, but he was dismissive.

While he didn't start fights, Kelley said alcohol did change his behavior in other ways. McConnell would often tell her things Ward was even noticing. "You know, 'Daddy's talking a little funny,' or, 'You and Daddy argue a lot,'" he told King.

Kelley tried to stop drinking before, but this was his first time going to rehab. He gave it a chance for a month and found it worked for him. Group meetings, working with a case manager, and carrying a device tracking his blood-alcohol level have helped him. His work has helped rebuilt trust among his wife, his band, and his family. McConnell also learned she had work to do because alcoholism can affect a person's entire family.

Today, Kelley is sober and healthy. Lady A started their 2023 tour at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium in April. Their performance included Kelley's song "As Far As You Could," which he considers a goodbye letter to alcohol. "I feel a lot of love," he told King.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse or addiction, please call the National Drug Helpline at (844) 289-0879.