Lucy Hale Celebrates 1 Year of Sobriety in Emotional Post

Lucy Hale celebrated a special milestone in sobriety this Valentine's Day. The Pretty Little Liars alum opened up about her journey of "self-love" while revealing that she recently celebrated one year sober – an achievement she marked with a special cake. Posting a photo of the cake, which has written on it, "1 Year!" in icing, Hale shared more about her sobriety with her followers.

"Bear with me, this is an alternative Valentine's Day post," Hale, 33, began. "This is a post about self-love and about the greatest thing I've ever done." The actress explained, "On January 2, 2023 I celebrated one year of sobriety. While this journey has mostly been private, I felt compelled tonight to let anyone who is struggling know that you are not alone and you are loved."

Hale had the full support of her Pretty Little Liars castmates, with Shay Mitchell leaving a heart emoji in the comments and Troian Bellisario commenting, "Congratulations to you Lucy. This is brave. And cool. And inspirational. And you deserve all the self love and love from others that goes with it." Sasha Pieterse added supportive heart and hug emojis as she told her former co-star, "love you," while Tyler J. Blackburn commented, "So much love and respect for you."

Hale had plenty of other celeb support in the comments as well, including a sweet message from Demi Lovato. "I'm so proud of you sis," the singer wrote. "I love you so much. Thank you for being a part of my journey and allowing me to be a part of yours." Selma Blair added in her own comment, "Happy birthday love. So proud of you. It's a whole adventure. Always here too. Gratitude is big. You are great."

The Truth or Dare actress previously opened up about quitting drinking in 2017, telling Byrdie at the time that she had plans to give up alcohol and partying after Pretty Little Liars' series finale. "PLL was a great chapter of my life, but it's very exciting to start over," Hale said at the time. "Becoming a part of this popular show ... everyone just says yes to you, so you get away with a lot, and then you make mistakes." She credited alcohol with helping her become a "social butterfly," and noted, "I'm just always trying to surround myself with better people and be the best version of myself possible."