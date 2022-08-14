Lady A's Charles Kelley Thanks Fans in Grateful Message Amid Sobriety Journey

Lady A member Charles Kelley is thanking fans for their support as he begins his sobriety journey. The 40-year-old member of the Nashville stars posted his thank you on Instagram along with a photo of his wife, Cassie, and their son, Ward, 6, during a visit to the beach.

"I want to thank everyone who has shown me so much support and encouragement so far on my journey of sobriety," Kelley captioned the post. "Y'alls kind words have meant the world to me and really lifted me up over the past few weeks. I can't wait to get back on the road with Lady A next year. Getting on that stage and being able to see, hear and feel everything through a clearer lens is going to be a gift that I won't take for granted."

Kelley concluded his message by adding that he's "grateful" for the chance to focus on his family and his health. His message follows Lady A postponing their Request Line Tour, which was set to begin on Aug. 13 but will now be pushed back to 2023 to aid Kelley's treatment.

"We have decided to postpone our Request Line Tour until next year. Being on the road with our fans is our greatest joy, so it was a hard but important decision to make," the band wrote on Instagram. "We are a band, but more importantly...we're family. We're proud to say that Charles has embarked on a journey to sobriety. So, right now in order to be the healthiest, strongest and most creative band we can be, Lady A will take the time with the support of our families and team of professionals to walk through this together. It's early on this road, but we are determined to do what will best set us up for many more years together. We're grateful for your patience.⁣⁣"

Kelley has mentioned his sobriety in passing, according to PEOPLE. A recent post from the start of August even uses it as a passing little joke alongside the band's collaboration with Breland titled "Told You I Could Drink." Kelley writes that his inclusion is a bit ironic because he had stopped drinking.

Fellow Lady A members, Hillary Scott and Dave Haywood, have shown their bandmate the support they're willing to offer, meaning Kelley has all the tools needed to stay on a recovery road.

"We're looking forward to making 2023 our best year yet!" the group closed their postponement announcement, also ensuring fans who had purchased tickets would be contacted soon to either get refunds or new tickets for 2023. All the best to the country star in his recovery.

