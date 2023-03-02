Demi Lovato's Sister Reaches Admirable Sobriety Milestone

Demi Lovato isn't the only member of her family committed to living a sober life. Her younger sister Madison De La Garza, recently revealed on social media that she's gone "without using" for nearly a year. Nearly five years over Lovato's near-fatal 2018 overdose, Madison took to TikTok to share her own journey. The 21-year-old Desperate Housewives actress uploaded a video clip that features a new trend of users pretending to talk to their ancestors, saying, "Oh... I've gone 230 days without using." She captioned the post: "I know they're proud #recoveryispossible." Their mother, Dianna De La Garza, commented, "This is the cutest video ever!! Your cute smile!! So proud of you!!🥰🥰🥰." It's unclear what she stopped using, but fans believe she's stopped using marijuana. She previously posted: "I'm quitting [leaves emoji] in 7 seconds." She added: "Too late…Quit 206 days ago and I couldn't be happier 🥰 #recoveryispossible."

Madison and Lovato's relationship has been rocked by the impact of addition over the years. In Lovato's YouTube docuseries, Madison recalled visiting her sister int he hospital and learning that Demi temporarily could not see as a result of the overdose. "The first moment that I saw Demi in the hospital, when she first opened her eyes, she looked at me. I grabbed her hand and I said, 'I'm here and I love you' just to let her know I had gotten to the hospital, and she looked me dead in the eye and said, 'Who is that?' Which is something you never want to hear your sister say," she said.

Lovato would enter treatment again. Due to ultimatums, she had to make a decision about the future of her sisterhood with Madison. Madison explained: "To be honest, when I found out that Demi wanting to be able to see me and keep a relationship with me was one of the reasons she went to treatment, I didn't believe it -- that a sister relationship like that could stand in the way of Demi and her addictions, if even for a moment."