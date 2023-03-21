Bella Hadid Celebrates 5 Months of Sobriety With Vegas Trip

Bella Hadid is celebrating a major milestone with a fun night out with friends in Las Vegas. The 26-year-old supermodel revealed she is five months sober from alcohol Monday while sharing photos of herself in a red long-sleeved dress she wore out on the town over the weekend, captioning the gallery with "5mo" and the cancel sign next to multiple drink emojis. On TikTok, Hadid shared a video of herself spinning around at a casino with the caption, "5 months alcohol free."

Hadid's sobriety milestone was marked with another celebration – that marking her non-alcoholic drink brand Kin Euphorics' partnership with Las Vegas' Caesars Palace. "We are so excited to announce that Kin will be available and stocked throughout the minibars/in-rooms and across all 6 towers, pools, bars, restaurants, and lounges including the world-famous Omnia nightclub!!!!" she wrote alongside more photos from her Vegas outing.

Hadid continued that she and Kin Euphorics cofounder and CEO, Jen Batchelor, were adamant about bringing their beverage line to Vegas. "We wanted to make sure that we were available to not only the health and wellness communities worldwide, but genuinely passionate about different communities ability to access & utilize the benefits of @kineuphorics in any field or place that they were in," she added. "We really want the world of Vegas to try us and let us know how you feel! We want Kin to be used at all times of the day, with or without alcohol, whenever/whatever you need to stay healthy, uplifted, energetic and able to party on."

Hadid previously shared she had stopped drinking in 2021 during a January 2022 conversation with InStyle. "I have done my fair share of drinking. I loved alcohol and it got to the point where even I started to, you know, cancel nights out that I felt like I wouldn't be able to control myself," the model explained at the time, adding of her feelings about alcohol now, "I don't feel the need because I know how it will affect me at 3 in the morning when I wake up with horrible anxiety thinking about that one thing I said five years ago when I graduated high school." She noted, "There's just this never-ending effect of, essentially, you know, pain and stress over those few drinks that didn't really do much, you know?"