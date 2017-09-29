Willie Nelson and Kris Kristofferson Perform ‘Sunday Mornin Comin Down’

Willie Nelson and Kris Kristofferson joined forces to blend their versions of “Sunday Mornin’ Comin’ Down” into one smooth-sounding duet.

The pair played together for the 2016 tribute concert, The Life and Songs of Kris Kristofferson: All Star Concert Celebration, which will be released as a concert album and film on Oct. 27. The full show will also air on CMT, but fans can catch a glimpse of the magic from these legendary musicians in the video above.

In the clip, Nelson and Kristofferson masterfully trade verses and pick their guitars to the vintage tune. Ray Stevens first recorded the song in 1969, but Kristofferson gave a new take on it in 1970. It was made most famous by Johnny Cash who topped the country charts with it in 1970, but in 2011, Nelson recorded another version of the hit.

While these seasoned singers shared the stage for one of the highlight moments of The Life and Songs of Kris Kristofferson, other performers who covered the artist’s tunes included Emmylou Harris, Reba McEntire, Dierks Bentley, Lady Antebellum, Rosanne Cash, Darius Rucker and more.

The star-studded concert was held in Nashville at Bridgestone Arena on March 16, 2016, and a partnership between Blackbird Presents Records and CMT are bringing the show to the small screen for a 90-minute broadcast.

“Few musicians have had as profound an impact on music as Kris Kristofferson,” Blackbird CEO Keith Wortman says in a press release, Taste of Country reports. “It’s only fitting that we celebrated his artistry just blocks from where the legend was born, with both his friends and contemporaries and those who are continuing his legacy with raw, honest songwriting of their own.”

The show will air on CMT Friday, Oct. 27 at 10 pm ET/PT.