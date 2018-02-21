Kip Moore Reflects on Success of ‘Super Authentic’ No. 1 Hit, ‘More Girls Like You’

Kip Moore earned his fourth No. 1 hit with “More Girls Like You,” the debut single from his 2017 Slowheart album. The ride to the top of the charts marked Moore’s first since 2013’s “Hey Pretty Girl,” from his sophomore Wild Ones album.

For Moore, who had a platinum-selling freshman record with Up All Night, along with two No. 1 singles from that project, the span of almost five years without a song at the top of the charts wasn’t a setback for him, but instead a way to establish the kind of career he wanted to have moving forward.

“It was quite a while since I’ve had a big hit record,” Moore shared with PopCulture.com at a recent media event. “‘Hey Pretty Girl’ was the last one before this … It was a minute. It was tough; it was a double-edged sword because Wild Ones had so much success for the fan base, but yet I didn’t have the commercial success that I had with the other, so it might not have been bringing in people as rapidly the first time around. But I think it was actually making the anchor sink down even deeper with Wild Ones.”

“More Girls Like You,” which Moore wrote with Steven Lee Olsen, Josh Miller and David Garcia, is just part of an evolution Moore has undergone since his debut “Somethin’ ‘Bout a Truck” was released in 2011.

“All my music is authentic to me,” Moore notes. “I don’t write stuff that I don’t feel, so I feel like ‘Hey Pretty Girl’ was super authentic to the way that I felt in that moment. I didn’t have a family, but I was thinking about it in terms of when I do go that route, that’s how it would feel. And I think with [‘More Girls Like You’], it’s just the maturation of where I was at in my life.

“I wrote in that capacity of how I was growing,” he continues. “And we were all talking about it in the room, how my life would change. Any time you get a hit record, it’s something you should cherish. You don’t know when you’re going to get ’em again. I think for all of us, it’s going to be special.”

