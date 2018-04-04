Kip Moore Invites Special Date to 2018 ACM Awards Through Make-a-Wish Foundation

Kip Moore is helping one young fan’s dream come true, in a very special way. The Georgia native is taking 15-year-old Sydney as his date for his ACM Party for a Cause: Stoney’s Tailgate Party show, through the Make-a-Wish Foundation.

Moore shared the news with the teen in a FaceTime call, which was captured on video.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Because of my ‘Last Shot’ video and the power it’s had, we teamed up with Make-A-Wish and we wanted to do something special for Sydney, so I’m going to invite her to my show in Vegas during ACM week,” Moore says before he talks to Sydney. “Have her come backstage, have her come hangout with me and my friends. Hopefully she’s into it.”

Moore then got on the phone with the teenager, inviting her to join him for the concert.

“I am playing a show Friday night at Stoney’s, and I was thinking maybe you could come as my guest, and come backstage and hang out with me and my band,” Moore says.

“It’s going to be a blast,” he continues. “I’m going to let you come hang out, and then we’re going to have a good time. We might even have some more tricks up our sleeve, but right now that’s what we’re going to roll with. Is that exciting? Is that kind of exciting?”

“Yes, sir,” the stunned teenager replies. “I am so excited.”

Sydney, who is in a wheelchair, has been battling a serious illness since birth. She will also attend the 2018 ACM Awards ceremony.

Moore’s “Last Shot” single, written by Moore along with David Garcia and Luke Dick, and accompanying video, was meant to inspire others to live life to the fullest, without limitations.

“My dad died of brain cancer so it was one of those things – I still have those regrets of not going to see him that one last time,” Moore told PopCulture.com. “We both got to talking about that and how could we make this be a more powerful thing than what you typically thought was going to come in that video.”

Moore is currently headlining his Plead the Fifth Tour, with Drake White serving as his opening act. Dates and venue information can be found on his website.

The 2018 ACM Awards will air live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, on Sunday, April 15, at 8:00 PM ET on CBS.

Photo Credit: Instagram/KipMooreMusic