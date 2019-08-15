Kiefer Sutherland Postpones 3 Shows After Accident on Bus

Kiefer Sutherland has postponed three shows on his current tour after slipping on the steps of his tour bus and injuring his rib. Sutherland shared the news on Instagram on Thursday, revealing that he was on the road to Denmark when the accident took place.

“Sadly I slipped on the steps of the bus whilst travelling to Denmark and seriously injured a rib, making it difficult to breathe and impossible to sing,” he wrote in a note posted to the app. “Regretfully, I will not be able to perform the last 3 shows of our tour, but have every intension (sic) of making up these shows in September/October when we return.”

“I am so sorry for any inconvenience that I have caused to the fans who have bought tickets. I will do everything I can to make it up to you,” he continued. “Thank you for your understanding.”

“ANNOUNCEMENT: Make up dates in September to be announced shortly for Denmark and Gothenburg,” he added in the caption. “My sincere apologies. Kiefer.”

Along with wishing for his speedy recovery, a few fans couldn’t help but make a few jokes relating to Sutherland’s famous television roles.

“Why am I reading this as if you were President Kirkland? [Laughing out loud],” one wrote, referencing Sutherland’s role on Designated Survivor.

“Fast Recovery Mr. President!” added another, while a third person looked back to Sutherland’s time on 24 and commented, “Jack Bauer needs no ribs: he’s bulletproof.”

The actor and singer was on the road to promote his album Reckless & Me, wrapping up this leg of his run with a series of shows in Europe. The final three shows were set to take place in Denmark and Sweden. He was to play in Grenaa, Denmark on Aug. 15, Gothenburg on Sweden on Aug. 16 and Esbjerg, Denmark on Aug. 17.

Reckless & Me is Sutherland’s second country album, with the 52-year-old previously releasing Down in a Hole in 2016. He returns to Europe for a series of shows in the fall, with his next scheduled date coming on Oct. 4 in Berlin, Germany.

Photo Credit: Getty / Jordi Vidal